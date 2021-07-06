Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 319.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 372.70 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 219.70 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.12.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.