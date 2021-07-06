Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on K. National Bankshares cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.85.

Shares of K opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.