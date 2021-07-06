KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNYJY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

