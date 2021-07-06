Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 7.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. 165,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,913,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

