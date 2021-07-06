Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $161.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

