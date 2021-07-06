Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after buying an additional 375,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

