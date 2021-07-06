Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.