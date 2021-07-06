Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRYS. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.