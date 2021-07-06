KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. KT has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in KT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

