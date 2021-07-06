Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KHNGY stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

