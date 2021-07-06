Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
KHNGY stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.