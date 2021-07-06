L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

