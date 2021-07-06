La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

