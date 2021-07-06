Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCY shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

LCY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. Landcadia Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.