Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

