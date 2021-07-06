Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

LSCC opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,570 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

