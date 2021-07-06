Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 203,455 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2,186.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

