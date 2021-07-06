Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 9,876 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

