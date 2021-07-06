Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of ExlService worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.