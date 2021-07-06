Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

