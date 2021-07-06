Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 155,895 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

