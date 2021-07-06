Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53. Leatt has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

