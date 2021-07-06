Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
