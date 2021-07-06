Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 1,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 457,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.