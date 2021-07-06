LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TREE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.93. The stock had a trading volume of 212,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

