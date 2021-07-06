Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $170,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,138. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

