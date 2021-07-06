LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. LH Capital Markets LLC owned 0.12% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $31,629,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

ZH traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.