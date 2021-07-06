LH Capital Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

TBCPU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,119. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

