LH Capital Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. Independence accounts for 0.8% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $500,000.

ACQRU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,864. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

