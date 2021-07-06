Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $176.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $176.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

