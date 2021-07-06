LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

