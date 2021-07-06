Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Robin Widdup Acquires 90,051 Shares

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup acquired 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

