Lisk Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $338.24 million and approximately $26.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00020869 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,429,504 coins and its circulating supply is 128,499,236 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

