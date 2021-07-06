Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Cut by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

