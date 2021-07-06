LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $847,506.51 and $5,993.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00227581 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00780237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

