Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,167,000. FMC makes up 4.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FMC by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

