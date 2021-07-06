Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,000. Patterson Companies accounts for 5.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,295. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

