Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,942. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

