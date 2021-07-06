Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

TT stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.96. 7,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,698. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

