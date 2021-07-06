Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. 29,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,158. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

