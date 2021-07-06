Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $10.69 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.