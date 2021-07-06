Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.