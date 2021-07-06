Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALB traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

