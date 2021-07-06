Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.39.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

