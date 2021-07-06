Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

