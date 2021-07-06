LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout has expanded LyondellBasell's compounding business and created a platform for future growth with reach into additional high-growth markets. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. The company is also committed toward boosting shareholders’ returns, leveraging healthy cash flows. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LYB stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

