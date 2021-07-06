M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 19,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,509. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.