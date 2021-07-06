Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,138. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.