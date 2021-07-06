Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

EMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187.50 ($2.45). 2,336,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.30 ($2.51). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.32.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

