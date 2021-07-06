Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $96,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,883. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $149.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.