Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MANH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,883. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

