Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
MANH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,883. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
